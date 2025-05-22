Live
Awareness program conducted for unorganised workers
As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and under the guidance of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority
Anantapur: As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and under the guidance of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, an awareness program for unorganised workers was conducted today at the MPDO Office Conference Hall in Anantapur. The program was held under the instructions of District Legal Services Authority Chairman and Principal District Judge E. Bheemarao and was organized by District Legal Services Authority Secretary M. Rajasekhar. During the session, various welfare schemes and legal rights available to unorganized workers were extensively explained. Representatives from different departments, officials from the labor department including the DCL, MPDO office staff, unorganized workers’ union leaders, and other officials actively participated in the event.
Addressing the gathering, Secretary Shri M. Rajashekar stated that the District Legal Services Authority is always accessible to support unorganized workers and is committed to helping them overcome challenges in availing government schemes. He assured that necessary guidance and legal aid will be provided to ensure their entitlements are met effectively. Among those present at the event were Mandal Parishad Development Officer Divakar, Administrative Officer Srinivasulu, NREGS APO Namcharamma, and Assistant Commissioner of Labour Officer Lavanya.