Awareness programme on POCSO Act conducted
Anantapur: As per the instructions of the State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, and under the guidance of the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Principal District Judge G Srinivas, an awareness session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act was organised on Tuesday at Chinnikunta Tanda, Anantapur rural mandal.
Presiding over the session, DLSA secretary G Shivaprasad Yadav stressed the importance of educating children and parents about child sexual abuse laws. He stated that raising awareness about the POCSO Act is crucial in today’s society to ensure the protection of minors. The event was attended by district tribal welfare officer, Anantapur rural mandal tahsildar, Pittalapalli CI, chief and deputy legal defence counsels, MPDO and MEO. A large number of villagers actively took part in the programme, making it a successful event.