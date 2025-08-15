Awareness rally on Right to Information Act held

Anantapur: In line with the directives of the Andhra Pradesh State Information Commission, an awareness programme on the Right to Information Act, 2005 was conducted on Thursday morning in Anantapur.

The event began at 10 am, led by the District Cooperative Officer (DCO) with active participation from staff of the DCO’s office, divisional and sub-divisional cooperative offices, ADCC Bank, DCMS, and other cooperative societies in the district headquarters.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the participants marched from the District Cooperative Officer’s office to the Tower Clock Center, aiming to educate the public about the significance and use of the RTI Act. The rally highlighted citizens’ right to access information and the importance of transparency in governance.

In addition to the district-level rally, as per the DCO’s instructions, staff members of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) also organized similar awareness programmes at their respective office locations across the district.

District Cooperative Officer [Name not provided] also addressed the public via telephone, delivering an important message on the benefits and provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005. She stressed the need for every citizen to be aware of their rights under the Act to ensure accountability and transparency in government departments.

The programme concluded with a pledge to promote awareness about the RTI Act and to encourage citizens to actively use it as a tool to safeguard democratic values.