Ayyanna criticises previous YSRCP govt for neglecting Thandava reservoir

Anakapalli: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu criticised that the previous YSRCP government totally neglected Thandava reservoir and failed to take up repair works of the gates with an estimated budget of Rs 7 lakh.

After releasing water from the Thandava reservoir, considered as the major project of the district, here on Sunday, Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu announced, ”The Thandava reservoir project will provide water to crops in Narsipatnam, Payakaraopeta and Kakinada district.”

About 51,465 acres will be used for irrigation purpose through the reservoir. Of this, 32,689 acres will be supplied to Anakapalli district and 18,776 acres to Kakinada district, he added.

The Assembly Speaker lauded the efforts of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha for undertaking 18 development works utilising disaster relief fund of Rs 2.1 crore. In addition, 57 works have been sanctioned for Rs 4.2 crore. He suggested that water should be utilised cautiously as the current water storage is 2.92 tmcft, while the water storage capacity of the reservoir is 4.96 tmcft.

Ayyanna Patrudu further informed that the road construction from Nathavaram to Thandava reservoir will be commenced soon by the roads and buildings department at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said, ”Thousands of farmers depend on the Thandava project. The reservoir was neglected by the previous government, and after the formation of the NDA government, the reservoir gates were repaired. We are facilitating irrigation water to 50,000 acres through the reservoir.”

The Home Minister stated that the NDA government was giving top priority to farmers and as part of it, the government is providing minimum support prices for crops.

Thandava project chairman Karaka Satyanarayana, market yard chairman G V Venkataramana, Tuni market yard chairman, Jana Sena Party constituency In-charge Suryachandra, Natavaram mandal TDP president Nandipalli Ramana, officials, leaders and farmers participated in the programme.