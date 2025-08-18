Ayyanna, Lokesh arrive at Rajahmundry airport

Rajahmahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and State Minister for Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics & Communications, and RTG, Nara Lokesh, arrived at Rajamahendravaram airport on Sunday. They came to attend a family function at the residence of Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu in Palakollu of West Godavari district.

After the event in Palakollu, the leaders returned to Madhurapudi in Rajamahendravaram and took a flight to Hyderabad. Upon their arrival at the airport, they were welcomed by East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi and District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore, RDO R Krishna Naik, DSP K Ramesh Babu, other officials, along with several public representatives, leaders from the ruling alliance, and party workers.

After returning from Palakollu, Minister Nara Lokesh was welcomed by farmers grandly on the highway in Rajamahendravaram. He was travelling by car from Palakollu to Rajamahendravaram, and farmers from Kadiyam mandal, led by Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, gave him a grand welcome on the national highway. A rally of 100 tractors organised by the farmers was a major attraction. The rally proceeded through the Rajahmundry RTC Complex and Morampudi Centre before concluding at Bommuru Centre.