BAC Meeting Decides to Hold AP Assembly Sessions for Ten Days
Highlights
In a recent decision, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has agreed to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions over a span of ten days....
In a recent decision, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has agreed to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions over a span of ten days. Chaired by Speaker Ayyannapatru, the sessions will take place on both working days and holidays. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has put forth a proposal for 18 items to be discussed during these meetings.
The assembly sessions commenced today, featuring a series of Question and Answer sessions where concerned ministers addressed various issues raised by members of the Legislative Assembly and the Council.
