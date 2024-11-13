Ban on single-use plastic from Jan 1

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will implement a complete ban on single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam city from January 1, informed district collector MN Harendhira Prasad.

Attending a workshop on sanitation improvement and plastic ban in the city here on Tuesday, collector cautioned that fines will be imposed on those who use or sell banned single use plastic. To prepare for the transition, collector mentioned that a 45-day-long awareness campaign would be organised across the city, involving Self Help Groups women. He emphasised that Visakhapatnam, recognised as the fourth-cleanest city in India and people should continue the cleanliness.

Collector urged manufacturers, consumers, and vendors of plastic to abandon single-use plastic and adopt available alternatives. Resource persons (RPs) will act as master trainers, conducting awareness activities with SHG women and the public over the next 45 days, he added.

During the event, collector viewed a video and a powerpoint presentation on sanitation improvement measures taken by the GVMC.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions Visakhapatnam as one of the cleanest cities in the country and has directed the GVMC to take necessary steps to make the vision a reality.

GVMC will enforce the ban on single-use plastic below 120 microns strictly from January 1, he mentioned.

GVMC will take legal action and impose fines on those violating the norms, the Commissioner warned. Enforcement teams would be formed to implement these measures effectively. Sanitary inspectors, ward sanitation secretaries, SHG women and RPs will conduct extensive 45-day public awareness activities on sanitation, the GVMC Commissioner stated.

Additional Commissioner R Somannarayana and Chief Medical Officer Dr Naresh Kumar instructed RPs and ward sanitation secretaries to cooperate with the “Say No to Plastic” campaign and promote a zero-garbage, zero-plastic vision for Visakhapatnam.

Additional Commissioner DV Ramana Murthy, UCD Project Director PM Satyaveni, zonal commissioners, deputy health officers, APDs, sanitary inspectors were present.