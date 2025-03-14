Bara Shaheed Dargah will be developed as pilgrim center says Collector O Anand

Nellore : District Collector O Anand has said that Bara Shaheed Dargah will be developed as a pilgrim centre in South India. On Thursday, along with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, he laid foundation stone for the construction of entrance gates at north and south sides of Bara Shaheed Dargah with Rs 85 lakh.

The Collector said that Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) will construct the proposed constructions with municipal funds. The government is keen on developing the Dargah, based on its historical prominence and attracting lakhs of people of all faiths during ‘Rottela Pandaga’, he added.

The Collector said that efforts are under progress to get Rs 5 crore sanctioned for the construction of Masque in the premises of Dargah, which was sanctioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent district tour.

MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that north and south entrance gates would be completed before Rottela Panduga commences. He MLA thanked the Collector and Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja for sanctioning funds for the purpose.

State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz lauded that Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy is striving hard for the development of his constituency in all fronts.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja and others were present.