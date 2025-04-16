BFG India’s FRP innovation elevates Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Sri City: BFG India, the Sri City-based arm of Bahrain’s BFG International, is playing a pivotal role in India’s next-generation transport revolution, particularly through its contributions to the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains. Known for its world-class Fibre-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) solutions, BFG India has been a cornerstone of high-performance component supply to Indian Railways and beyond.

Since setting up operations at the Sri City SEZ in 2009, BFG India has been delivering lightweight, durable and fire-resistant FRP products to sectors spanning rail, marine, wind energy and infrastructure.

For the newly-launched 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, BFG India was entrusted with designing, manufacturing, and installing key interior elements—including modular toilet cabins and aerodynamic front ends.

The train, with 823 berths and 51 toilets (including accessible facilities), benefits from BFG’s expertise in producing EN45545 HL3-compliant FRP panels—the highest European fire safety standard for rail applications.

The company’s advanced front ends, made using Kevlar-reinforced panels with Nomex core and phenolic resin, not only meet stringent safety norms but also ensure superior strength and reduced weight, contributing to energy efficiency and speed.

“Our commitment to innovation and quality is evident in every FRP component we manufacture. The Vande Bharat Sleeper project reflects BFG India’s dedication to revolutionising railway infrastructure with world-class, lightweight and durable solutions”, said Premamoorthy K, Vice President of BFG India.

This isn’t BFG’s first stint with Vande Bharat trains. The company earlier delivered interiors, toilet cabins and front ends for the first Vande Bharat Express within a record 10-month timeline, fabricating 329 FRP panel variants to meet the train’s unique design and colour specifications.

Beyond Vande Bharat, BFG India has contributed extensively to metro rail projects across India. Its FRP interiors, including driver cabs, ceilings, and partitions, are featured in metro systems in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kochi. Collaborations with global OEMs such as Alstom, Bombardier and Titagarh underline the company’s capability to meet international standards in fire safety and design precision. The materials meet BS-6853 and NF F16-101 fire safety standards, with precision tooling ensuring consistent quality.

Expanding its footprint into marine transport, BFG India also supported the Kochi Water Metro—the country’s first ferry-based urban transport initiative. At its Sri City facility, the company manufactured 25-meter-long catamaran ferry superstructures using vacuum infusion technology. Each ferry, assembled at Cochin Shipyard Ltd., accommodates 100 passengers and adheres to rigorous marine safety norms.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy applauded BFG India’s contributions saying that it was heartening to see BFG’s ‘Made@Sri City’ FRP products being used across multiple sectors, including railways and marine transport. This truly reflects Sri City’s vision of being a hub for world-class manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.