Live
- Over 1 lakh micro food processing enterprises get assistance under PMFME scheme: Minister
- Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins added to BBL 14 supplementary lists
- Flood risk in low-lying areas of Chennai as Chembarambakkam Lake’s water level rises
- Pushpa 2 Theatre Canteen Owner Bites Customer’s Ear in Gwalior
- RG Kar tragedy: Statement of forensic doctor who took pictures of victim’s body crucial for CBI
- Include Valmiki community in ST list, MP Ambica pleads
- Nara Lokesh Urges Rapid Investment Approvals to Boost Employment in MSME Sector
- Chandrababu Advocates Strict Measures for Social Welfare and Infrastructure Development in AP
- Show of brotherhood by Vijayan, Stalin at event to honour Dravidian icon
- District Collectors’ conference with CM begins
Just In
Bhagavad Gita gives spiritual guidance says HDPP Secretary Raghunath
HDPP Secretary Raghunath said that Bhagavad Gita has the power to lead the society on the righteous path through spiritual guidance.
Tirupati : HDPP Secretary Raghunath said that Bhagavad Gita has the power to lead the society on the righteous path through spiritual guidance.
Under the auspices of TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, a prize giving ceremony was held on Wednesday evening to the students, who won Bhagavad Gita Shlokas memorization competition at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati.
Speaking on this occasion, Raghunath said Bhagavad Gita tells how to live spiritually in society from birth to death. He said the essence of Geeta is to achieve the victory of good over evil. It is said that reciting Bhagavad Gita Shlokas scientifically at an early age and understanding its message will help them climb higher heights in the future.
The competitions were held separately for those above 18 years of age and below 18 years of age.
The HDPP chief awarded the prizes to the first three winners in these categories.
Earlier, Tirupati National Sanskrit University professors Chakravarty Raghavan, Samudrala Dasharath, Ramakrishna Sesha Sai, Sunitha, Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasa Rao and Bhagyalakshmi gave lectures on the merits of Gita.
Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad Programme coordinator Kokila, students and their parents and other officials participated.