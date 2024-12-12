Bhagavad Gita gives spiritual guidance says HDPP Secretary Raghunath

Tirupati : HDPP Secretary Raghunath said that Bhagavad Gita has the power to lead the society on the righteous path through spiritual guidance.

Under the auspices of TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, a prize giving ceremony was held on Wednesday evening to the students, who won Bhagavad Gita Shlokas memorization competition at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati.

Speaking on this occasion, Raghunath said Bhagavad Gita tells how to live spiritually in society from birth to death. He said the essence of Geeta is to achieve the victory of good over evil. It is said that reciting Bhagavad Gita Shlokas scientifically at an early age and understanding its message will help them climb higher heights in the future.

The competitions were held separately for those above 18 years of age and below 18 years of age.

The HDPP chief awarded the prizes to the first three winners in these categories.

Earlier, Tirupati National Sanskrit University professors Chakravarty Raghavan, Samudrala Dasharath, Ramakrishna Sesha Sai, Sunitha, Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasa Rao and Bhagyalakshmi gave lectures on the merits of Gita.

Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad Programme coordinator Kokila, students and their parents and other officials participated.