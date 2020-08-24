Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College to join hands with IITs to clean field channels

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College has embarked upon a project in cooperation with various IITs in the country and some European universities to undertake joint research on cleaning the water in the field channels by removing the pollutants, said the college principal Dr M Jagapati Raju.

Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju, project coordinator, informing the media about the project said that the research centres of the universities in Finland, Norway, Portugal, Hungary and the IITs at Gauhati, Khargapur, Varanasi, Dr Y Patil School of Engineering at Pune, Bhimavaram Municipal Corporation, Pallavi Trust at Pune, Elixir Biotech at Bhimavaram, are joining hands with the SRKR Engineering College to undertake the project.

The project aims at removing the pollutants in field channels by using the positive bacteria in the pro-biotic to make bio-enzymes. The research details would be forwarded to the European universities where sensor technology would be developed to prepare an app.

Dr Raju said that the Rs 25 crore for European universities and Rs 6.1 crore for the Indian institutions was earmarked.

College secretary Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju expressed happiness over the college becoming partner with the huge project.