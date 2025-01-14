Bhogi celebrations grandly held at Diguvamagam

Tirupati: Former minister and TDP leader Galla Aruna Kumari along with her family members including her spouse and Amararaja Group of companies founder Galla Ramachandra Naidu grandly celebrated Bhogi festival at her native village Diguvamagam on Monday.

She participated in the Bhogi fete, making a bonfire along with family including her grandson and film star Ashok and villagers. She said a new film under Sithara production acted by Ashok will be release soon.

The former minister later participated along with women participated in festivities in the village including kolatam, Gobbiyallu and other

cultural shows.

Former MP Galla Jayadev, Gowrineni Ramadevi, Gowrineni Harsha and Gowrineni Vikram also participated.