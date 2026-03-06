Bill for road safety surcharge introduced

Vijayawada: In a key move aimed at reducing road accidents and improving safety, transport and youth services minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy introduced the Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Assembly.

The minister stated that a 10 per cent road safety cess would be levied on vehicles that pay lifetime tax at the time of registration. The funds collected through the cess will be utilised for developing road safety infrastructure, improving accident-prone blackspots and implementing measures to reduce road mishaps across the state.

According to the minister, the cess is expected to generate around Rs 22.5 crore per month and approximately Rs 270 crore annually for the state, which will be earmarked specifically for road safety initiatives.