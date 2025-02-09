  • Menu
BJP activists celebrate party’s victory in Delhi

BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas, senior leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other BJP activists celebrating party’s victory in Delhi elections in Tirupati on Saturday

The BJP activists celebrated their party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday.

Tirupati : The BJP activists celebrated their party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday. The party activists led by district president Samanchi and senior leader Bhanu burst crackers expressing their joy on the party winning 48 seats in the Delhi elections getting absolute majority, defeating Aam Admi party.

They also distributed sweets to the people at Bairagipatteda where the party office is located.

Speaking on the occasion, Samanchi Srinivas said BJP victory in the Delhi Assembly election was historic as the party returned to power in the State capital after 27 years, indicating that the people of Delhi reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and supporting his government ‘s policies benefitting all sections.

Many top leaders of AAP including party founder and former Chief Minster Aravind Kejrival and other senior leaders were defeated due to their own fault of corruption and failure to take up development activities, he said.

Party leaders Muni Subbaramanyam, Srihari Rao, Ponaganti Bhaskar, Varaprasad, Penubala Chandra Sekhar, Jeevan Royal, Gavvala Ashok, Ravuri Ashok, Subbu Yadav, Prasad, Karunakar Reddy and Dasthagiri were present.

