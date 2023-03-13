BJP Graduates MLC candidate promises to develop Rayalaseema

Kurnool: Nagaruru Raghavendra, who is contesting for Graduates MLC election on BJP ticket, in a special interview to The Hans India on Sunday, said that he will make all efforts to bring universities, industries and others to the backward Rayalaseema region if he is elected in the elections. Raghavendra also said that would also act like a bridge between the state and Central governments and added there was an urgent need to strengthen the agriculture sector besides setting up research centres in the region.



Raghavendra said he has completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in collaboration with foreign university. After completion of MBA, he was also practicing as an advocate. Besides practicing as an advocate, Raghavendra was also involved in the real estate business for some time. He was also held the position of Joint Secretary in CREDAI.

The graduate MLC contestant candidate also said that he launched a consultancy through which several students, who have completed their BTech have been sent abroad. He has also provided training to students in CA-CPT and coaching in banking examinations. Raghavendra said that he has several ideas to develop industrial sector in the region.

Raghavendra said though his mother N Samantaka Mani, who held the position as Kurnool Market Yard Chairman, and was in TDP, he has no interest in politics. A word of BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has kindled interest to join in the party. He said the Central government, for the last eight years, was doing much to the Rayalaseema region. Unfortunately, the state government was unable to reap the benefits. Raghavendra said if he is elected then he will convince the Central government and take steps to develop the Rayalaseema on all fronts. Speaking about irrigation projects, Raghavendra said that Gundrevula, Vedavathy and others were in neglected state in the Rayalaseema region.

To complete these projects, he said a sum of Rs 500-Rs 1,000 crore were required. When asked if he could question the BJP government to stop the Upper Bhadra project works being constructed by the Karnataka state, Raghavendra said there was a great understanding between the state and Central government. The issue has to be raised by the state government first, said Raghavendra.

Raghavendra said he is the second among the three sons of Nagaruru Subramanyam and Nagarur Samantaka Mani. He asked the people to bless him with their votes.