BJP MP Sujana Chowdary presents power point representation on Amaravati, alleges CM Jagan for his U-turn on Capital

BJP MP Sujana Chowdhary gave a powerpoint presentation on AP capital Amaravati.l in the wake of three capital announcement made by CM Jagan Reddy. He said that the Center has given Rs 1,500 crore for the development of capital while the last TDP government and the present YCP government has failed to raise funds for the construction of the capital. He recalled that the chance to build a capital near Amaravati had come to the then Chief Minister Chandrababu. Sujana said that the local TDP MLA was defeated in the wake of the delay in the construction of the capital.

In the TDP regime, 5,600 crores were spent for Amaravati. The companies have been paid Rs 450 crore for the land. The MP, who has started operations like VIT and SRM, has questioned whether the new government will announce the existence of three capitals if this happens. Recalling the fact that Jagan was the leader of the opposition in the past, the assembly had declared that the capital should be made on 30,000 acres and Vijayawada should be the capital. Sujana is questioning whether the capital will be shifted based on interim reports by the GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consulting Group.

"Kanna Lakshminarayana, recently supported by Amaravati farmers and fired on AP government. The BJP as a whole is taking a clear stand, " he said. Sujana opined, if the AP government breaks the capital in three, and turns Vishakhapatnam into the administrative capital, the BJP High Command seems to take this issue seriously. "Prime Minister Modi accepted Amaravati as the capital of AP and laid the foundation stone and now if the AP government takes different decision, BJP leaders would protest, " BJP MP asserted.