BJP National President J.P. Nadda Reviews Flood Situation in Andhra Pradesh

The state of Andhra Pradesh continues to grapple with severe flooding, causing widespread distress among the residents. In response to the crisis, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has personally reviewed the situation by speaking with local party leaders to assess the ongoing challenges.



BJP Andhra Pradesh State President Daggubati Purandeswari stated that Nadda had called her directly to inquire about the current flood situation in the state. He emphasized the importance of the party's involvement in relief efforts, urging BJP cadres to actively participate in rescue operations and support those affected by the floods.

Purandeswari further appealed to the BJP workers to intensify their relief activities and assist in relocating people stranded in flood-hit areas to safer locations. The state party office released a video statement highlighting these directives and the party's commitment to aiding the flood victims.

The BJP media division confirmed that the party is mobilizing its resources and volunteers across the state to support rescue and relief operations, ensuring timely assistance to those in need.



