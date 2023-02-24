Bus accident kills one and injured eight 

Visakhapatnam: One person died and eight injured seriously in a bus accident that took place at Dharmavaram of S. Rayavaram Mandal in Anakapalli District on Friday.

The accident took place when a lorry travelling along the same route collided with an RTC bus and when the bus hit the autorickshaw in front of it.

In the accident, Veeraiah (50) of Visakhapatnam died and eight people were seriously injured.

About 48 passengers were travelling in the bus. Of them, 25 people got minor injuries.

SI Prasada Rao reached the spot and the injured persons were shifted to Nakkapalli Government Hospital in an ambulance.