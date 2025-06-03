BVCITS students enter IEEE YESIST12 finals

Amalapuram (Konaseema district): A team of first year AIML students of Bonam Venkata Chalamayya Institute of Technology and Science (BVCITS) has secured a place in the final round of IEEE YESIST12 2025 Innovation Challenge.

The project, titled ‘Fresh Water Futures’, developed by students V Manisree, K Leela, A Pallavi, and C Asrutha, has earned international recognition for its innovative approach and technical excellence.

The final round of the competition will be held at IEEE UKM Student Branch in Malaysia on August 23 and 24.

The college management announced that all necessary support would be extended to the team to ensure their participation and success at the global stage.

Students were congratulated at a special meeting held at the college to celebrate the achievement.

College Secretary Bonam Kanakayya, Chairman Bonam Krishna Satish, Principal Dr JVG Rama Rao, AO J Krishna Rao, Pilot Head Sarma Adithe, Coordinator DV Satish, and mentors Vamsi Ram and Bhavani, along with IEEE YESIST12 Ambassador Vijay Surya, commended the students for their dedication and hard work.

“This is a remarkable achievement that brings honour to our institution and highlights the immense talent of our students,” said College Chairman Bonam Krishna Satish.

The college management further expressed hope that this success would inspire more students to participate in global innovation platforms and bring laurels to the institute.