Just In
Call for strict implementation of RTIA
Srikakulam: Strict implementation of Right to Information Act (RTIA) is essential for effective democracy, opined Prajaswamya Parirakshana Aikya Vedika (PPAV) representatives and leaders.
The PPAV district president and secretary M Rama Krishna and U Venkata Ramana organised a workshop on implementation of RTIA at a private law college campus in Srikakulam on Sunday.
On the occasion the PPAV state level leaders J Srinivasa Rao and S Govinda Rao explained the importance of the RTIA for effective democratic system.
They explained provisions of the Act and its meaning and guided the RTIA activists on how to get information from various government organisations.
They also told the RTIA activists that information should be sought under the Act for productive purposes and not to harass public servants.
They should not unnecessarily waste their valuable time.
On the occasion, the PPAV leaders distributed copies of the RTI Act to the activists and explained their experiences in getting information on various issues from the government offices.