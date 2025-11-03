Call to fight corruption

Vijayawada: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Atul Singh called upon citizens to actively participate in the fight against corruption, describing it as a major obstacle to the progress of society. He was speaking after flagging off a cycle rally organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Sunday as part of Vigilance Awareness Week–2025. Speaking on the occasion, the DG said the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week coincides with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, to promote integrity and transparency in governance. Awareness programmes will continue across the country till November 2, he added. Atul Singh said the rally was aimed at spreading awareness among people on the need to eliminate corruption and promote ethical conduct. Similar cycle rallies were being held simultaneously in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, he said.

He appealed to every citizen to join hands in eradicating corruption, stressing that it thrives on both the giver and the receiver. “Corruption hinders the growth of our nation. Each of us must take responsibility to root it out,” he emphasised. He urged people to report any instances of corruption by calling the ACB helpline number 1064, assuring that immediate action would be taken on complaints. The DG also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for extending strong support to the anti-corruption initiatives of the ACB. The cycle rally began at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, passed through Benz Circle and Bandar Road, and returned to the stadium via the Police Control Room. ACB Director R Jayalakshmi, Additional SP (Headquarters) Sudhakar, Additional SPs Mahender and Dilip Kiran, ACB officials, and several youth participants took part in the event.