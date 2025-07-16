Call to identify land for setting up of MSME parks

Eluru: Minister for Civil Supplies and Eluru district In-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar reviewed the vision and action plans of the district and constituencies with officials at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. District collector Vetriselvi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, MLC Jayamangala Venkataramana, MLAs Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Songa Roshan Kumar, Maddipati Venkataraju, SP KPS Kishore, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Manohar directed officials to immediately identify 50 to 100 acres of land for setting up MSME parks in each constituency in the district.

Industrialists are inclined to establish industries in the district due to the proximity of the state capital Amaravati, the main city Vijayawada and Eluru, and the national highway and transport facilities are good.

He said that the gross domestic product of the district is Rs 72,314 crore, of which 60 per cent comes from agriculture, 35 per cent from aqua and 19 per cent from horticulture. Collector Vetriselvi said that so far, 27 units have been set up in the district towards the target of 100 food processing units and proposals have been sent for setting up a large-scale food processing unit in Nuzvid, and the rest will be set up within the stipulated time. An MSME park has been set up in Chintalapudi constituency, and MSME parks will be set up in the remaining constituencies soon. In the current year, the district is implementing natural cultivation in 40 thousand acres, and oil palm cultivation will be expanded to another 13 thousand hectares. “We are taking steps to develop tourism in the district, and we are taking steps to develop temple tourism in the Polavaram and Kolleru areas, and proposals have been sent to build five-star hotels in 3 areas of the district. We are giving top priority to basic facilities like roads, housing and drinking water in the district, and we are implementing the free gas scheme 100 per cent. We are taking steps to complete the target in solar power,” she said.

MP Mahesh Kumar said that the Central government is taking steps to develop tourism in 50 areas of the country, and they are trying to get 3 projects sanctioned for the state. He said that there is a proposal to develop the Kolleru area in Eluru district as a major tourist spot. He said that people are facing difficulties due to lack of basic facilities in some villages of the district, and that drinking water, uninterrupted and quality electricity should be provided to those areas. He said that steps should be taken to repair roads and construct new roads in Polavaram, Kaikaluru, Polavaram and Chintalapudi areas.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmashri said that steps are being taken for the development of education in the district. In addition to raising the level of education standards in government schools to match corporate schools, additional classrooms are being constructed according to student strength and quality nutritious food is being provided in the mid-day meal scheme.

Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) said that steps should be taken to set up an MSME park in Eluru to provide job and employment opportunities to the youth who have completed their courses.

Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar said that although funds have been sanctioned for the development of existing roads in the Kolleru area, the Forest Department is unable to undertake them due to objections.

Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar said that an MSME park has been set up in Chintalapudi constituency and that Andhras are coming forward to set up industries.

He requested that roads, which are basic necessities, be sanctioned in the constituency. Responding to this, Minister Manohar directed the officials to submit a report on the repairs of roads and construction of new roads related to the Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings Department in Chintalapudi constituency by Wednesday evening.

Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkataraju demanded the establishment of a food park and the development of temple tourism in the Gopalapuram constituency.

Legislative Council member Jayamangala Venkataramana said that to protect the Kolleru area from flooding, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme be implemented to remove the slag, mud and hyacinth.

SP Kishore said that entrepreneurs should be encouraged to set up industries under the Ease of Doing Business policy.

He said that Eluru district is an area without any law and order problems and in such an environment, entrepreneurs will come forward to set up industries.

DRO V Visveswara Rao, Nuzvid Sub-Collector B Smarana Raj, Jangareddygudem RDOs Achyut Ambareesh, MV Ramana, RTC Vijayawada Regional Chairman Reddy Appalanaidu, special officers of constituencies, staff of constituency unit offices, and officers of various departments participated.