Call to improve teaching methods

Tirupati: On the occasion of 134th birth anniversary of former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, various institutions, organisations and individuals celebrated Teachers' Day grandly across pilgrim city on Monday.

Mahila University Vice Chancellor Duvvuri Jamuna advised the teaching faculty to improve teaching methods by increasing knowledge on subject which helps in making the students to build strong nation.

Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, School of Sciences in-charge Dean Sujatha, School of Social Sciences Dean Anuradha, Teachers' Association vice-president Rajani and general secretary Nirmala were present.

In SVIMS, Director Dr B Vengamma said teachers will be the key persons in moulding the students as good citizens and described teaching profession as highly respectable in the globe.

Later, she felicitated professors of Sri Padmavathi Women Medical College including Dr K Bhaskar Reddy, Dr B Siddarth Kumar, Dr DT Kathyarmal and presented mementoes to them.

She also presented commendation certificates to SVIMS vaccination officials Dr V Chandrasekhar, Dr Visveswar Rao, Dr Prathyusha and staff Pranay Teja, Swathi, Ganesh, Uma Lakshmi, Haripriya which were sent by the Prime Minister Modi to all vaccination staff in the country for successfully completing 200 crore vaccination.

Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Dr Siva Kumar, Dr BCM Prasad, Dr Kalavath and students were present.

SV University Retired Professors Association (SVURPA) organised a seminar at Senate Hall where University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Registrar Prof O Mohammed Husain attended.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor felicitated the retired professors who crossed 75 years of age including L Ramamurthy, Thiruvengadam, Kesavulu, Suryanarayana Reddy, Ramachandra, Parthasaradhi, Krishnamma, Kattamanchi Mahalakshmamma.

Kotak Mahindra Bank organised 'Guru Bramha' awards at Kalyani Residency hotel where about 20 teachers including in service and retired were felicitated. RJUP president T Gopal was felicitated by the bank officials and other teaching staff and they hailed the unparallel services of Gopal to teachers' community for the past 33 years. Kotak Mahindra Bank officials Srinath Reddy, Muralinath Reddy, Siva Prasad and Gafur attended.

At SV Music College, Principal Sudhakar and other teaching staff felicitated 'Gurus' on the occasion and the Bharatha Natyam and Kuchipudi dance programmes performed by students enthralled the audience. AP Bramhana Samajam members garlanded Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's portrait at their office. TTD Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, who attended as chief guest, felicitated the retired teachers. Later, he handed over the loan of Rs 90 lakh to the workers working in Potu in Tirumala on the occasion.