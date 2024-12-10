Call to prevent students from resorting to violence

Nellore: YSRCP Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy said that students killing the teacher in Rayachoti mandal of Annamayya district recently is highly unfortunate. He urged the government to take steps to prevent repetition of such unfortunate incidents in future, at a press conference here on Monday.

Terming the parent-teacher meetings (PTM) recently organied by the NDA government as a political gimmick, the MLC has alleged that the PTM has turned as a dais for other issues, instead of discussing students’ problems.

He claimed that the YSRCP government during its tenure gave top priority for implementing various schemes like Nadu-Nedu, Ammavodi, Vasathi Deevena, CBS syllabus. But, the TDP-led coalition government had totally winded up these schemes only because of political reasons, he criticised.

He recalled that the previous YSRCP government had released Rs 2,000 crore pending fees reimbursement. He pointed out that students are facing problems as the State government failed to pay fees reimbursement. The MLC warned of launching agitation on various issues if the State government fails to fullfill the promises made during 2024 elections.