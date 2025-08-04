Live
Call to transform India into global manufacturing hub
Guntur: Former director of IIM Raipur, Dr Ram Kumar Kakani stated that goals like transforming India into a global manufacturing hub and ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth lie before us.
He addressed the third convocation of MCA and MBA students from online, open and distance learning modes, along with the first convocation for polytechnic education, which was grandly conducted at the Vignan University campus at Vadlamudi of Guntur district on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, he urged students not to get lost in today’s social media world. Founder of RR Sports Radha Rani, Vijayawada, said that perseverance is the biggest investment in achieving one’s goals. She encouraged every student to work with focus to succeed in their careers and emphasised that alongside studies, participation in sports and cultural activities helps in developing skills.
Vice-Chancellor of Vignan’s University Col Prof P Nagabhushan conferred degrees on 1191 students during the 3rd convocation for online education and the first for polytechnic education. He presented degrees to 39 BBA, 31 BCA, 689 MBA, 397 MCA, and 35 polytechnic students.
Chairman of Vignan Institutions, Dr Lavu Rathaiah, Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, Vignan Institutions CEO Dr Meghana Koorapati, Registrar Dr PMV Rao were among those who participated.