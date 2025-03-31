Live
Car havoc in Komarolu: Drunk driver crashes into electric pole, disrupts power supply
Prakasam: A drunk driver caused chaos in Komarolu after crashing his car into an electric pole, leading to a power outage for over two hours. The incident, which took place late at night, also saw the vehicle veering off the road and ramming into roadside shops, creating panic among locals.
Eyewitnesses reported that the driver, under the influence of alcohol, lost control of the car, which resulted in the collision with the electric pole. The impact led to an immediate power disruption in the area, affecting residents and businesses.
Following the incident, local police arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody. Authorities have assured that necessary legal action will be taken. Meanwhile, electricity department officials worked to restore the power supply, bringing normalcy back to the area.
Residents have expressed concerns over reckless driving under the influence and urged authorities to implement stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.