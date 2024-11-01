Car plunges into canal in Pamarru, two dead

A tragic car accident claimed the lives of two individuals on when their vehicle veered off course and plunged into a canal. The incident occurred while the car was traveling from Gudivada to Pamarru, losing control as it approached Kondayapalem.

The occupants, unable to escape the submerged vehicle due to the high water levels in the canal, tragically succumbed to suffocation. Eyewitness accounts and initial reports suggest that the vehicle may have experienced mechanical failure or adverse driving conditions leading to the accident.

Upon receiving news of the incident, police promptly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue efforts. Local residents assisted in pulling the vehicle out of the canal, providing vital support during the recovery operation.

The police are currently working to gather details about the deceased and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further updates are expected as the situation unfolds.