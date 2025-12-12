CB installs new baggage inspection systems at Alipiri check post

Tirupati: Canara Bank (CB), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has installed two advanced Baggage Inspection Systems at Alipiri Saptagiri check post for TTD.

Canara Bank MD & CEO K Satyanarayana Raju along with TTD CVSO KV Murali Krishna inaugurated the systems on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Canara Bank MD & CEO highlighted the long-standing association between the bank and TTD and expressed that offering this service to Lord Venkateswara and millions of devotees is a matter of privilege. CVSO Murali Krishna appreciated the CSR contribution and noted that the new systems will enhance security measures and ensure safer and smoother movement for pilgrims.

Senior officials from Canara Bank, including Ravinder Kumar Agarwal, U Rama Mohan, Suvarna Krishna K, and BP Jayasimha, along with TTD Vigilance officials Giridhar (DSP), Rama Krishna (CI), and others participated in the programme.