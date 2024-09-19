CBN vows to fulfil poll promises

Vijayawada : The State Government, which completed 100 days on Wednesday, felt that the turnaround the state was witnessing would not have been possible without the hand holding by the Centre. Addressing the legislature party of the TDP-led NDA alliance, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Centre’s assistance from day one had helped the state which was on ventilator to get oxygen. “The irregularities committed by the previous government had left even me baffled,” said Naidu.

They had misused central funds and did not even leave Lord Venkateswara. The quality of Tirumala laddu suffered as they used adulterated ghee made from “animal fat”. Naidu said now the government had taken corrective measures and was using pure ghee.

Naidu emphasised the need to ensure that the leaders and workers of all the three alliance parties should work with dedication and take all the good work being done to the people and the help being extended to the state by the Centre. He said they should also ensure that they do not commit any mistakes. He said there was a historical need for the alliance to be in power in the state for a very long time.

The CM praised Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for coming up with a unique idea to hold 1,300 gram sabhas on a single day. This has become a role model for other states.

Highlighting the major problems before the government, it was the time to tackle the menace of ganja, to restore the glory of Amaravati by reconstruct the city, completing the Polavaram project and taking action against all those who committed irregularities in the previous government whether it was police department or any other department. Similarly, state highways need to be laid again as the previous government neglected them.

The biggest task before the government was to finalise the Vision 2047 document. He said the Centre’s aim was to have Viksit Bharat by 2047 and AP’s vision is Swarna Andhra. He asked all the MLAs to come up with district-specific plans for the vision document.

Referring to the poll promises, he said from Deepavali, the government would implement a free gas promise for the poor. All promises would be implemented one after another, he said.

Referring to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he said YSRCP was making baseless allegations on it. The Centre and State take the responsibility to ensure that it remains PSU becomes a profitable unit. Similarly, land for the Visakha railway zone would be allocated.

Naidu said green energy would become a game changer. He said many investors had shown keen interest to invest in the state. He also said that 20 lakh jobs would be created in five years and Mega DSC would be held. The CM said paying salaries and pensions on the first day of month would continue.