Celebration marks RMC annual awards function

Rajamahendravaram: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) hosted its inaugural RMC annual awards ceremony on Thursday night with grandeur at the BVR Sri Convention Hall on Gadalammanagar Road. Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg presided over the event, while District Collector P Prasanthi, Joint Collector S ChinnaRamudu, and SP D Narasinha Kishore graced the occasion as chief guests.

The celebration featured vibrant cultural programmes, including music and dance performances by municipal officials and staff, creating a festive atmosphere. The cultural displays, especially the dance performances by employees, were the highlight of the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Prasanthi said that such events offer a welcome break and refreshments for officials and staff who work under constant pressure. She noted that the awards not only boost morale but also instill a sense of responsibility. She urged everyone to maintain the same level of dedication and continue working wholeheartedly for public welfare. Commending Commissioner Ketan Garg, she appreciated the initiative for combining vision-driven governance with uplifting programmes for staff well-being.

Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the objective of the event was to recognise the dedication and excellence of officials and staff who have excelled in their duties. He explained the corporation’s achievements over the past year in areas such as revenue generation and the Swachh Andhra initiative, attributing this success to the collective efforts of all departments. Expressing confidence in continued teamwork, he expressed hope that RMC would soon become the top municipal body in the state.

Outstanding performers from the Revenue, Engineering, Health, and City Planning departments were honoured with certificates and cash awards.

Staff from various ward secretariats across the city were also recognised for their contributions.

Among the dignitaries present were RDO Krishna Naik, Regional Director of Municipal Administration Naga Narasimha Rao, APEPDCL SE Tilak, Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswara Rao, Deputy Commissioner S Venkata Ramana, Secretary G Shailaja Valli, SE (Engineering) MCH Koteshwar Rao, EE Madarsha Ali, City Planner G Kotayya, MHO Dr Vinuthna, Manager MD Abdul Malik, Revenue Officer Ch Srinivasa Rao and others participated.