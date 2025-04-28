Live
- Six government medical colleges get new principals
- 9th annual multiple convention of Lions Int’l held
- RTC Employees Union demands filling of vacant posts
- Beyond smartboards: Building future-ready classrooms
- TTD to alter VIP break darshans from May 1
- Sharman Joshi: Untold Stories from Stage to Silver Screen
- Sessions Judge Kabarthi inaugurates Rayala sports complex
- Promoting safe and healthy work environments
- Spl drive: 1,062 caught for drunk driving
- Kriti Kharbanda highlights PTSD and unity after Pahalgam attack
Central Bank donates Rs 1.5 cr to SVP Trust
Highlights
The Central Bank of India has recently donated Rs 1.50 crore to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Tirumala: The Central Bank of India has recently donated Rs 1.50 crore to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
To this end, the donation cheque was handed over to the Additional EO of TTD Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary by the Zonal Head of the Bank, K. Darasing Naik and Regional Head E. Venkateswarlu at the Additional EO Camp Office in Tirumala.
Next Story