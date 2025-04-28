  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Central Bank donates Rs 1.5 cr to SVP Trust

Central Bank donates Rs 1.5 cr to SVP Trust
x
Highlights

The Central Bank of India has recently donated Rs 1.50 crore to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Tirumala: The Central Bank of India has recently donated Rs 1.50 crore to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

To this end, the donation cheque was handed over to the Additional EO of TTD Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary by the Zonal Head of the Bank, K. Darasing Naik and Regional Head E. Venkateswarlu at the Additional EO Camp Office in Tirumala.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick