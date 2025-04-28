Central Bank donates Rs 1.5 cr to SVP Trust

Tirumala: The Central Bank of India has recently donated Rs 1.50 crore to Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

To this end, the donation cheque was handed over to the Additional EO of TTD Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary by the Zonal Head of the Bank, K. Darasing Naik and Regional Head E. Venkateswarlu at the Additional EO Camp Office in Tirumala.