Chandavaram’s Buddhist stupa cries for attention

Ongole : Nestled in the serene village of Chandavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district stands South India’s largest Buddhist Stupa, a monument of immense historical and architectural significance, is crying for attention. Spanning 120 feet in circumference and soaring 30 feet in height, this Mahasthupa is a silent testament to the region’s glorious Buddhist heritage. Despite its historical value and architectural grandeur, the site is yet to find its rightful place in the proposed Buddhist Tourism Circuit.

Located just 10 kilometres northwest of Donakonda railway station and near the Guntur-Kurnool Highway, Chandavaram is a hidden gem on the banks of the Gundlakamma river. The site attracts historians, archaeologists, and Buddhist monks who seek to understand and experience the profound cultural legacy it embodies.

Built in the architectural style reminiscent of the stupas at Sanchi and Taxila, the Mahasthupa sits atop Singarakonda Hill. Unlike many other stupas in South India, it remains well-preserved up to the harmika level, a square railing or fence-like structure that sits at the top of a stupa, often interpreted as symbolizing a sacred enclosure or the abode of gods. The structure’s drum and dome are adorned with sculptural panels made of limestone, depicting scenes of Buddhapada worship, stupas, Bodhi trees, and narratives from Jataka tales. These intricate carvings provide a glimpse into the spiritual and artistic fervour of the period.

Archaeological evidence suggests that the site flourished between the 2nd century BCE and the 2nd century CE, during the Satavahana rule. Excavations at Chandavaram have uncovered a complex of vihara structures spread across three terraces, numerous votive stupas, silamandapas, and ancient coins. The artistic and structural elements found here indicate the co-existence of both Theravada and Mahayana Buddhist traditions, marking it as an early example of the Amaravati School of Art.

During excavations, archaeologists unearthed fifteen full-sized stupas along with approximately a hundred smaller ones, further solidifying Chandavaram’s historical importance. However, despite its rich past, the site has remained underappreciated and lacks adequate preservation efforts.

In a bid to enhance the site’s prominence, the government, under the Buddha Purnima Project, commissioned a 17-metre-high Buddha statue. However, rather than being installed at Chandavaram, the statue was relocated to Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar, leaving the original site without its intended centerpiece.

While the Mahasthupa has been recognised by state and central authorities, security lapses have led to the theft of many artifacts. Although a small museum was set up to display select artifacts, many of the site’s invaluable sculptures were transferred to the State Museum in Hyderabad. In a further blow, some of the Mahasthupa’s ornate limestone panels were repurposed as the base for a local temple, eroding its authenticity and historical integrity.

Dr. Emani Siva Nagi Reddy, a noted Buddhist historian, has voiced concerns over the site’s neglect. He has urged the government to take immediate steps to restore the missing panels and sculptures to their rightful place, ensuring that Chandavaram regains its lost grandeur. He also emphasised the urgent need for robust security measures and increased tourism promotion so that this ancient marvel receives the recognition it deserves.

The Chandavaram Mahasthupa, with its unparalleled history and artistic significance, has all the makings of a premier heritage destination. With proper preservation and inclusion in the Buddhist Tourism Circuit, this site could become a beacon for heritage tourism in South India, drawing visitors from across the world who seek to reconnect with India’s Buddhist past.