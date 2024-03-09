  • Menu
Chandrababu and Pawan meeting with Amit Shah concludes, announcement on seat sharing awaited

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan concluded their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. TDP is learned to have agreed to allocate 8 parliament and 30 assembly seats to Janasena and BJP combined.

TDP will contest in the remaining 17 Lok Sabha and 145 Assembly seats. BJP is expected to contest in specific Lok Sabha seats, and Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Machilipatnam assembly seats.

An official announcement regarding the alliance and seat sharing is anticipated soon.

