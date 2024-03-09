Live
- 5 technologies that will reshape your future
- India-1 sent Luxembourg packing in final league match
- Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA releases new photos of suspected bomber
- Young Telugu Medical Graduate Dies in Australian Hiking Mishap
- India on brink of bagging series 4-1
- South Korea to send suspension notice to 13,000 striking doctors
- Don't know why Shubman is not opening: Father
- Kamal Haasan not to contest LS polls, will be sent to RS
- How gender barriers collapsed in the man’s world of hotel kitchens
- The destiny of a female driver in India
Just In
Chandrababu and Pawan meeting with Amit Shah concludes, announcement on seat sharing awaited
Highlights
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan concluded their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan concluded their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. TDP is learned to have agreed to allocate 8 parliament and 30 assembly seats to Janasena and BJP combined.
TDP will contest in the remaining 17 Lok Sabha and 145 Assembly seats. BJP is expected to contest in specific Lok Sabha seats, and Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Machilipatnam assembly seats.
An official announcement regarding the alliance and seat sharing is anticipated soon.
