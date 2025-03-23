Chandrababu and PM Modi Pay Tribute to freedom fighters

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the sacrifices made by freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who were hanged at the young age of 23 for their unwavering dedication to India's independence. CM Naidu called upon citizens to reflect on the legacy of these martyrs and honor their contributions to the nation’s freedom struggle.

In a heartfelt message, Naidu expressed that the mere mention of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru invokes immense pride in every Indian. He underscored that these brave heroes selflessly fought for the nation's freedom, giving up their lives in the process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the martyrs, recognizing their bold actions in the pursuit of freedom and justice as a source of inspiration for all. As India commemorates Shaheed Diwas, the nation stands united in remembering the heroic sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, reaffirming the spirit of resilience and patriotism they embodied.