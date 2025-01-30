Chandrababu Chairs Third Meeting of SIPB in Amaravati

The third meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) took place today in Amaravati, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. In this pivotal gathering, the board assessed 15 projects and is expected to approve investments totaling Rs. 44,776 crore. These investments are anticipated to generate approximately 20,000 jobs for the state's workforce.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the necessity of expediting project implementation through ongoing dialogue with industry stakeholders. He urged officials and ministers to deliver prompt results by monitoring investment activities closely. "Ministers should demonstrate efficiency and accelerate the pace of business operations to thrive in today's highly competitive environment," he stated.

In addition to discussing new investments, the meeting also reviewed the status of projects approved in the previous two SIPB meetings, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for industrial growth.

Naidu directed the Chief Secretary to conduct comprehensive reviews of project approvals at the state level, as well as field-level operations monitored by district collectors. He expressed satisfaction with the interest shown by national and international companies in investing in the state, reiterating the importance of seizing every opportunity to attract diverse investments.

The Chief Minister's proactive approach reflects the Andhra Pradesh government's dedication to bolstering the state’s economy and creating ample employment opportunities for its citizens.