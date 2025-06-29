Chandrababu lauds young writer Surada Prasad for winning Central Literary Youth Award

Live
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh have extended their congratulations to young writer Surada Prasad on social media, recognising his recent achievement of winning the Central Literary Youth Award for his novel ‘Mairavana’.
Surada Prasad, who originates from a fishing village in the Visakhapatnam district, has garnered praise for being an inspirational figure for the youth. Chief Minister Naidu expressed his delight at Prasad’s accolade, highlighting that it is particularly commendable for someone from a modest fishing family to achieve such recognition in literature. He commended Prasad’s remarkable talent and conveyed his hopes for the young author to reach the pinnacle of literary success in the future. Naidu also noted that Prasad has brought immense prestige to both the state and the nation.
Minister Nara Lokesh echoed these sentiments, offering his heartfelt congratulations to Prasad for receiving the prestigious award for his second novel. He remarked on Prasad’s commitment to Telugu literature and his ability to inspire the youth through his works. Lokesh expressed optimism that Prasad will continue to excel in his literary pursuits.