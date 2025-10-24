Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy, and Jagan express shock over Kurnool bus tragedy

Kurnool: Expressing deep anguish over the tragic bus fire near Ullindakonda Cross in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He described the incident as “deeply painful and heartbreaking” and directed the Kurnool district administration to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister instructed officials to extend all necessary support to the victims’ families and to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the mishap to prevent such incidents in the future.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed profound shock over the tragedy. Both leaders extended their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Ministers from both Telugu states have also conveyed their sympathies and assured cooperation in rescue and relief efforts.

The devastating incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when a Bengaluru–Hyderabad bound Kaveri Travels bus caught fire near Ullindakonda Cross in Kurnool district. According to reports, the accident took place around 3:30 a.m., when the private travel bus carrying around 40 passengers was suddenly engulfed in flames. Passengers screamed for help as thick smoke filled the vehicle, while locals rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire before fire tenders arrived.

Preliminary information indicates that 12 passengers managed to escape before the fire spread rapidly, but several others were trapped inside and are feared to have perished. The injured were shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though officials suspect an electrical short circuit or engine malfunction. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the bus driver and cleaner fled from the spot immediately after the incident. Police have launched a search to trace them and are conducting a detailed investigation into the tragedy.