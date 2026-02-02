Cold shoulder to Telangana again: Ponnam slams Centre over Budget

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday alleged that the Union Budget had once again shown discrimination towards Telangana, stating that the Centre failed to allocate funds for any of the projects sought by the state.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Minister said people across Telangana had hoped that the Central Government would allocate funds in a fair and disciplined manner without discrimination. “The Centre has once again shown a cold shoulder to Telangana. Not a single request made by the state has been considered,” he said.

Recalling last year’s Budget, Ponnam Prabhakar said the state government had questioned the Centre’s approach on the floor of the Assembly when Telangana was ignored. He said the Chief Minister and ministers had met the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to seek support for the state’s requirements. He called for unity in safeguarding the state’s interests. “We appealed to come together and agitate for Telangana’s rights, just as Tamil Nadu has done for its interests,” he said.

Highlighting Telangana’s growth potential, the Minister said the state was moving forward with a long-term vision for development up to 2047, cutting across party lines. He said Hyderabad offered ideal conditions for employment generation, supported by natural resources and urban infrastructure.

Referring to infrastructure demands, he said the state had sought the Regional Ring Road and the development of roads between the existing Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road, but the Centre failed to respond. He also said funds were sought for the development of the Musi River.

Ponnam Prabhakar clarified that the state was not objecting to funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh. “The Modi government is dependent on that government,” he remarked, while reiterating that Telangana was being treated unfairly.

Describing Telangana as a young state, he said the previous government had failed to effectively coordinate with the Centre over the past decade to secure the state’s rightful share. “Even after we brought Telangana’s interests directly to the Prime Minister’s attention, discrimination continued,” he alleged.

He said the Chief Minister was raising concerns over the Centre’s attitude despite repeated meetings held in the interest of Telangana. “The Centre continues to discriminate against Telangana,” he said.