Chandrababu Naidu to visit flood-affected areas from today

Razolu (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): TDP supremo and leader of Opposition in AP Assembly Nara Chandrababu Naidu will begin the two-day tour of Konaseema and West Godavari districts from Thursday and will interact with flood victims.

According to the tour schedule, Naidu will start at 8 am from Guntur and reach Razole by 1 pm. He will visit flood affected areas in Nagullanka and Manepalli villages in P Gannavaram mandal and Appanapalli village in Mamidikuduru mandal and Razole and other areas till 5 pm.

Later, he will visit the flood affected areas for assessing the impact of floods on the common people in West Godavari district.

TDP leaders and activists in large groups from Kakinada, Konaseema and East Godavari districts will join Chandrababu Naidu and follow him in his trip. In the wake of huge flood in Konaseema district, Chandrababu Naidu wants to know the impact as well as the problems of the people pertaining to the flood.

During his trip, Chandrababu Naidu will interact with flood victims and listen to their grievances. He would also enquire about agriculture, horticulture and property damage from them. Also, he will find out from the people at relief centres whether they are getting adequate food supply, medicine and milk and other essentials.