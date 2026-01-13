Chandrababu participates in Sankranthi Celebrations in Naravaripalle

Sankranthi festivities were celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s native village, Naravaripalle, where the Chief Minister joined family members for the occasion. Alongside his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and their son, Minister Lokesh, they were joined by Nara Brahmani, Devansh, and Balakrishna’s wife, Vasundhara, among others.

During the celebrations, Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani took part in observing the rangoli competitions, showcasing traditional floor art. Young Devansh was also engaged in numerous sports activities held as part of the events, while the Chief Minister and his family cheered on the participants.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naidu addressed the concerns of the public by receiving petitions from attendees. Today, he is set to lay foundation stones and inaugurate several development projects in Naravaripalle. Naidu will be staying in his native village for the next three days, further immersing himself in the local celebrations and community matters.