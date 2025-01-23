Chandrababu Pawan pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan paid heartfelt tributes to the revered Indian freedom fighter and founder of the Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas.

In their statements, both leaders emphasized Netaji's unwavering dedication to the cause of India's independence and his commitment to the nation's freedom struggle. CM Chandrababu Naidu referred to Netaji as the "beloved child of Mother India" who stood resolutely beside the people oppressed by British rule, instilling fear in the hearts of colonial rulers. He described Bose as a unique patriot who fought valiantly against tyranny and highlighted the need to emulate the spirit of a warrior who proclaimed that "nothing is greater than the country." Naidu expressed his respect and admiration for Netaji’s contributions through a message on social media platform, X-Vedi.

Echoing this sentiment, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed deep admiration for Netaji’s relentless fight for complete independence and his influential role as the founder of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army). Kalyan articulated that today is a day dedicated to honoring Netaji’s indomitable spirit and his substantial contributions to India’s freedom. He commemorated the revolutionary leader's inspiring legacy and pointed to his powerful rallying cry, "Give me blood, I will give you freedom," as a symbol of immense patriotism and courage that continues to inspire millions across the nation.

Both leaders’ tributes serve as a reminder of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's critical role in the freedom movement and the enduring impact of his legacy on modern India.