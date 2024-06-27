  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu seeks Lok Sabha Speaker, to recognise Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu as TDPP leader

Chandrababu seeks Lok Sabha Speaker, to recognise Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu as TDPP leader
x
Highlights

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu sought the recognition of Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu as the leader of TDPP (Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party). The letter included details of TDPP deputy leaders, secretary, treasurer, and office secretaries.

The letter was handed over to Speaker Om Birla by Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and other TDP MPs. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju.

Chandrababu emphasized the importance of recognizing Devarayalu as the leader of TDPP in the letter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X