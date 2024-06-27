Live
Chandrababu seeks Lok Sabha Speaker, to recognise Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu as TDPP leader
In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu sought the recognition of Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu as the leader of TDPP (Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party). The letter included details of TDPP deputy leaders, secretary, treasurer, and office secretaries.
The letter was handed over to Speaker Om Birla by Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and other TDP MPs. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju.
Chandrababu emphasized the importance of recognizing Devarayalu as the leader of TDPP in the letter.
