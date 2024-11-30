  • Menu
Chandrababu Visits Anantapur District, Distributes Pensions in Nemakallu

Chandrababu Visits Anantapur District, Distributes Pensions in Nemakallu
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the Anantapur district on Saturday, engaging with local residents during a pension distribution program held in Nemakallu, Bommanahal mandal.

During the event, CM Naidu personally handed out pensions to beneficiaries, taking the opportunity to listen to their concerns and issues. His visit was met with enthusiasm, as residents of Nemakallu expressed their happiness and appreciation for the Chief Minister's attention to their community.

The program also saw the participation of several key officials, including Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu, Collector Vinod Kumar, and SP Jagadish, along with other public representatives. The visit underscores the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and addressing their needs directly.

