Chandrasekhar takes charge as Srisailam temple EO

Srisailam (Nandyal district): SS Chandrasekhar Azad on Monday took charge as the Executive Officer of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, after having darshan of the presiding deities.

Later addressing reporters, Chandrasekhar Azad said that he is very fortunate for being appointed as the EO of the sacred Srisailam temple. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Srisailam MLA are keen to develop the temple, he stated.

The EO further said that the CM had assured to develop the temple on par with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. He assured to develop the temple on all fronts with the blessings of the presiding deities, as per the instructions of higher authorities and with the support of the temple staff. Steps will be taken to ensure smooth darshan for the devotees, he added.

Chandrasekhar Azad also said that as part protecting Sanatana Dharma, programmes like Gow Rakshna, Dharma Pracharam and the like will be organised. Later, he called upon the staff to discharge their duty with utmost dedication and responsibility and be a part and parcel in the temple development.