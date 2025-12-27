Govt sanctions Rs 800 cr for Stree Shakti scheme

Vijayawada: The state government accorded administrative sanction for Rs 800 crore as additional funds for the implementation of the Stree Shakti (free travel on RTC buses for women) scheme through the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). The sanctioned amount will cover the operational period from November 2025 to March 2026. The state government directed the public transport department commissioner and APSRTC managing director to take necessary steps for the effective utilisation of the sanctioned funds.

In this connection, transport and public transport special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu issued GO Rt No 668 on Friday. The sanction was granted based on a proposal submitted by the commissioner of public transport and ex-officio vice-chairman and managing director of APSRTC, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The government approved the release of funds after careful examination of the proposal and in pursuance of the budget release order issued by the finance department. The order stated that the amount has been sanctioned under the relevant head of account, in relaxation of treasury control and quarterly regulation orders, pending the provision of supplementary grants at an appropriate stage during the current financial year 2025–26. After the launch of the Stree Shakti scheme, the state government had earlier released Rs 400 crore for the initial implementation period from August 15 to October 31, through an order issued on November 12.