Children’s summer sports camp concludes

Ongole: The Children’s Summer Sports and Games Coaching Camp, organised by the district police department, concluded at the Police Parade Grounds here on Thursday. The district Superintendent of Police, AR Damodar, attended as the chief guest for the closing ceremony, which featured captivating cultural performances by the children that impressed all attendees.

Speaking at the camp’s conclusion, SP Damodar highlighted that the summer camp provided excellent training to children in numerous sports over the course of approximately one month, during which various entertaining and educational programmes were conducted. He noted that the summer camp helped children develop leadership skills and social abilities, fostering qualities such as friendship, creativity, and teamwork while boosting their self-confidence. He emphasised the crucial importance of value-based education for children and called upon parents and teachers to provide support in this direction. He advised children to maintain discipline in their lives, cultivate a continuous learning attitude, listen carefully to their parents and teachers, and study well to reach great heights in life.

During the ceremony, the SP presented mementos to children who emerged as winners in football, tug of war, running, and other competitions. He specially commended the police officers, staff, Head Constable Rajendra, who serves as Police Children’s Committee President, and national-level athletes from various fields who contributed to making the Children’s Summer Sports and Games Coaching Camp fruitful and successful.

The programme was attended by AR SP Ashok Babu, AR DSP Srinivasarao, Reserve Inspectors Ramana Reddy and Sitarama Reddy, along with sports personnel, parents of the children, and other dignitaries.