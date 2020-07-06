Chittoor: AITUC demands payment of salaries to security guards, sanitary workers

Chittoor: AITUC leaders staged protest at the Government Hospital in city on Monday resenting the negligence of hospital authorities in remitting the salaries for security guards and sanitary workers for the past three months during lockdown period. They also demand payment of salaries as per the revised GO 549.

They raised slogans against the administration of Apollo Group of Hospitals and Chittoor Government Hospital in which the leaders and workers of the hospital participated.

AITUC district g general secretary P Murali regretted that the contract security guards and the sanitary workers did not receive their salaries and incentives during the corona lockdown period.

Despite several representations, the management of Chittoor Government Hospital did not respond to their demands, he said.

He demanded the management of Government Hospital to implement the GO 549 ( Equal work to Equal Pay ) and release the outstanding arrears to the security guards and workers as per the GO. Each security guard and worker should be paid Rs.18,000 per month. It is unfortunate that the security guards and workers are paid just Rs.7500 per month, " he said.

AITUC leaders S Nagarajan, Mani, Venkatesh, Radha Krishna , Chilakamma and others were present . The leaders then submitted a memorandum to Dr Murthy, Superintendent of Government Hospital.