Chittoor: CM YS Jagan to launch third phase of Vahana Mithra on June 15

Chittoor: Joint Collector (Welfare) N Rajasekhar said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch third phase of YSR Vahana Mithra Scheme on June 15 and Rs 10,000 will be credited into bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries on the same day.

Drivers of auto rickshaws, taxi cabs and maxi cabs with valid driving licence, have to apply for the benefit of YSR Vahana Mithra Scheme on or before June 7, he added. On Wednesday, he visited Konepalli village, Yadamari mandal to ascertain the registrations for the scheme at Sachivalayam along with M Basi Reddy, Deputy Transport Commissioner and P Prabhakar Reddy, ZP, Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking on the oc casion, Rajasekhar said that those beneficiaries who already received the benefit of Rs 10,000 each under YSR Vahana Mithra Scheme during the last two years would receive the amount this year also.

Only fresh applicants with valid driving licence would have to submit their applications at their respective Sachivalayams. These applications would be scrutinised by the respective MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners and forward them for district collector's approval, he added.