Chittoor hosts horticulture conclave, eyes mango productivity boost

Chittoor: In a vibrant celebration of its legacy in mango cultivation, Chittoor district on Friday hosted ‘Chittoor Horticulture Conclave’, bringing together mango farmers, traders, buyers, and key industry stakeholders. Organised by the district administration, the event sought to promote Chittoor as ‘Mango Capital of the World’, while also creating awareness about horticultural advancements, challenges, and market opportunities for farmers.

Speaking at the conclave, K Srinivas, Director of Horticulture and Sericulture for the State, underscored the pressing need to increase mango productivity in the district. He noted that while cultivation area for mangoes in Chittoor has significantly expanded, the yield per hectare still lags global standards. “In Andhra Pradesh, average yield is about 12 metric tonnes per hectare, whereas Gujarat achieves 15 metric tonnes, and countries like Brazil produce up to 25 metric tonnes per hectare,” he said.

Srinivas highlighted State’s multi-pronged approach to boost productivity, including rejuvenation of low-yield orchards, scientific research on pest control, and promotion of bio-liquid fertilisers to enhance soil fertility. “Through improved practices, farmers who once earned Rs 5,000 can now look at returns up to Rs 30,000,” he added. Notably, mango crop insurance has also been introduced for the first time, covering around 20,000 farmers.

District Collector Sumit Kumar stressed Chittoor’s prominence in both quality and quantity of mango production. He noted that around 75,000 farmers in the district depend primarily on mango cultivation, which spans nearly 70,000 hectares out of the 90,000 hectares under horticulture crops. “Over the past decade, farmers previously engaged in crops like sugarcane and groundnut have shifted towards mango due to its better profitability,” he observed.

The Collector announced that the government has allocated Rs 25 crore for mango crop expansion and cluster development in the current financial year. “With Chittoor mangoes gaining recognition for their quality, buyers from other states and countries are showing increased interest. This is a positive sign for the district’s economy,” he said, expressing hope that the conclave would enhance awareness among farmers and attract investment. ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu echoed the need for improved marketing facilities for mango and other horticulture produce. He urged the government to ensure minimum support prices to safeguard farmer interests.

Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan praised the government’s proactive approach in addressing farmers’ concerns. He credited schemes such as MGNREGS for providing free mango saplings and improving irrigation facilities, which contributed to the expansion of mango cultivation in the district. He also proposed the inclusion of mango juice in the free food offerings to pilgrims in Tirumala and advocated for the establishment of a dedicated Mango Board, a suggestion he recently placed before the Chief Minister in the Assembly.

Additional Director of Horticulture Harinath Reddy, Micro Irrigation Project Director Venkateswarlu, Joint Director Dev Muni Reddy, former MLC Dorababu, District Horticulture officer D Madhusudana Reddy and other department heads. Scientists and a large number of farmers from across the district also took

part in the event.