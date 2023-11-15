Live
Chittoor: Leopard fatally knocked down
A leopard was fatally knocked down by a speeding unidentified vehicle on V Kota - Nanguneri Road, last night.
V Kota (Chittoor district): A leopard was fatally knocked down by a speeding unidentified vehicle on V Kota - Nanguneri Road, last night.
After receipt of the information about the leopard lying dead, Forest official reached the spot to enquire on the death of the leopard.
Forest official sent the leopard carcass to Palamaner for postmortem.
