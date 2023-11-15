  • Menu
Chittoor: Leopard fatally knocked down

Leopard which was fatally knocked down by an unintended vehicle in Chittoor district
Highlights

A leopard was fatally knocked down by a speeding unidentified vehicle on V Kota - Nanguneri Road, last night.

V Kota (Chittoor district): A leopard was fatally knocked down by a speeding unidentified vehicle on V Kota - Nanguneri Road, last night.

After receipt of the information about the leopard lying dead, Forest official reached the spot to enquire on the death of the leopard.

Forest official sent the leopard carcass to Palamaner for postmortem.

